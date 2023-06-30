Less traffic help improve Dhaka's air quality to 'moderate' on Friday

An AQI between 50 and 100 is considered ‘moderate’ with an acceptable air quality. However, there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

Toronto in Canada, Washington DC in USA and Dubai in UAE occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 159, 158 and 154, respectively.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups.