Dhaka’s air quality ‘moderate’ this morning

Dhaka’s air quality is ‘moderate’ this morning, UNB reports.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 99 at 8:40 am, Dhaka ranked 10th on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

Indonesia’ Jakarta, Pakistan’s Lahore and Qatar’s Doha occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 159, 137 and 131, respectively.

An AQI between 51 and 100 is considered ‘moderate’, AQI between 101 and 150 is considered ‘unhealthy’, between 201 and 300 is said to be ‘very unhealthy’, while a reading of 301+ is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.