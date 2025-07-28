UN climate chief challenges Australia to curb emissions

The UN’s climate chief on Monday challenged Australia to take more ambitious climate action, saying the mining superpower faced a “defining moment” as it prepared new emissions targets.

Australia is due to release its latest national emissions targets in September, setting out plans to decarbonise an economy built largely on mining and coal.

“The question is: how far are you willing to go,” UN climate chief Simon Stiell said in prepared remarks ahead of a speech in Sydney.

“This isn’t just the next policy milestone. It’s a defining moment.”

Australia has previously pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 43 percent before the end of the decade, and to reach net zero by 2050.