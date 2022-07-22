Dhaka’s air quality is ‘moderate’

Dhaka’s air quality witnessed a marked improvement on Friday morning, after remaining ‘unhealthy’ a day before, UNB reports.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 65, recorded at 10.40am, the metropolis ranked 22th in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

An AQI between 50 and 100 is considered ‘moderate’ with an acceptable air quality. However, there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.