Dhaka is world’s fourth most polluted city

Dhaka’s air quality continued to be in the ‘unhealthy’ zone on Tuesday morning.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 163 at 9am, the metropolis ranked fourth in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, particularly for sensitive groups.

Pakistan’s Lahore, India’s Delhi and the United Arab Emirates’ Dubai occupied the first three spots in the list, with an AQI score of 219, 189 and 171, respectively.