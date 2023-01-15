Dhaka tops list of cities with worst air quality

Dhaka has topped the list of cities around the world with the worst air quality on Sunday morning, UNB reports.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 285 at 9:30 am on Sunday, Dhaka ranked first in the list of cities with worst air.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is said to be ‘unhealthy’ while 201 and 300 is considered ‘very unhealthy’, and 301 to 400 is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.