BMD predicts rain during the Eid-ul-Azha

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department's (BMD) has predicted rain across the country, including Dhaka, over the next 72 hours from 9:00 am Tuesday, reports UNB. Therefore, Eid-ul-Azha 2023 may see rain, as per the prediction.

The BMD weather forecast says, “Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal, Dhaka, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at many places in Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places acorss the country.”