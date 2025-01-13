Wearing face mask is a must for city dwellers: DoE
The Department of Environment (DoE) has asked the dwellers of Dhaka city to wear face masks when they go outside as the city’s air quality index (AQI) has deteriorated and it has reached a very unhealthy position.
“Wearing a face mask is a must for city dwellers outside,” said a DoE press release Monday.
The environment authority issued this alert for the inhabitants of the capital and its adjacent areas as the AQI during this morning at 10:00 am reached more than 250, according to the latest air quality monitoring report.
At the same time, the sensitive peoples like ailing, elderly and kids also have been asked not to go outside of their houses unless there is an emergency, the release added.
The air quality index is changing every hour, said the environment authority, adding that the air quality in most of the time remains from unhealthy to a vulnerable situation in the city and its adjacent areas during the dry season.