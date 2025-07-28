Dhaka records 50mm rainfall overnight, more rain likely today
After a night of steady rainfall, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast more rain for Dhaka on Monday. According to official data, the capital received at least 50 millimetres of rainfall between 6:00 pm Sunday and 6:00 am Monday.
Meteorologist Md Omar Faruq told Prothom Alo this morning that the rainfall is being caused by active monsoon conditions. The highest rainfall in the country during this period was recorded in Rangamati, which saw 81 millimeters of rain.
The Meteorological Department’s latest bulletin states that light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in most areas of Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions today, Monday.
Some places in these divisions may also experience heavy rainfall. There is also a strong possibility of rain in many parts of the Dhaka division.
Omar Faruq added that the capital and surrounding areas are likely to receive more rain throughout the day. Scattered rain may also occur in different parts of the country on Tuesday.
Currently, the country is midway through Srabon, the second month of the monsoon season. July typically sees the highest rainfall of the year, spanning both Asharh and Srabon.
So far, this month’s rainfall is on track to meet seasonal averages, although Rangpur and Sylhet divisions have seen significantly lower-than-average precipitation.
Despite periodic heavy showers in many regions, the heat has not subsided. Meteorologist Omar Faruq explained that even after rainfall, humidity remains high, causing persistent muggy conditions that continue to discomfort people.