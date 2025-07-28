Dhaka records 50mm rainfall overnight, more rain likely today

After a night of steady rainfall, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast more rain for Dhaka on Monday. According to official data, the capital received at least 50 millimetres of rainfall between 6:00 pm Sunday and 6:00 am Monday.

Meteorologist Md Omar Faruq told Prothom Alo this morning that the rainfall is being caused by active monsoon conditions. The highest rainfall in the country during this period was recorded in Rangamati, which saw 81 millimeters of rain.

The Meteorological Department’s latest bulletin states that light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in most areas of Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions today, Monday.