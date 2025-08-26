Where are 5 crocodiles released in the Sundarbans with tracking devices

Researchers selected five crocodiles---Juliet, Madhu, Putia, Jongra, and Harbaria, and attached modern satellite transmitters to their backs.

The goal was to learn how crocodiles live deep within the largely unknown Sundarbans.

This journey began in March 2024. Juliet was the first to be released from the Karamjal breeding centre. Though she had once laid many eggs, she had not reproduced in recent years. Researchers hoped that returning to the wild might spark a new beginning.

Madhu was brought from the Sagardari area of Jashore. After being rescued from captivity, she was released into a river in the Sundarbans. Putia was born at the Karamjal wildlife breeding centre, raised within enclosures, and later released into the wild.

Jongra, rescued from Shariatpur, turned out to be the most restless and adventurous. Moments after being released into the Sundarbans, it began traveling from one river to another. Harbaria, on the other hand, was a native of the Sundarbans and showed little interest in leaving its home territory.