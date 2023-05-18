Rain or thundershowers likely in eight divisions

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted rain or thundershower in Dhaka and seven other divisions in the next 24 hours from 9:00 am on Thursday, reports BSS.

According the daily bulletin of the BMD published on Thursday, “Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hailstorms at isolated places across the country.”

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the bulletin said.

The country’s highest temperature was recorded at 37.0 degrees Celsius on Wednesday while the country’s minimum temperature was recorded at 18.6 degrees Celsius in Ihswardi on the same day.