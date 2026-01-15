Cold wave spreads to more areas, lowest temperature drops to 7.5°C
The meteorological department had forecast that temperatures might fall slightly across the country starting today, Thursday, with the cold wave spreading to more areas.
As predicted, cold wave conditions are now prevailing in three districts today compared to just one district on Wednesday.
The country’s lowest temperature has also dropped compared to the previous day. According to the weather office, temperatures may fall a bit further tomorrow, Friday—particularly in the northern districts. In the capital, however, temperatures have declined only marginally.
Today, the lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 7.5 degrees Celsius in Tetulia of the northern district of Panchagarh.
On Wednesday, the lowest temperature, 8 degrees Celsius, was also recorded in Tetulia. In fact, Tetulia has been recording the country’s lowest temperature for the past eight days.
A cold wave is currently sweeping through Dinajpur, Panchagarh, and Kurigram districts. Yesterday, cold wave conditions were limited to Panchagarh alone.
When the minimum temperature in an area ranges between 8.1 and 10 degrees Celsius, it is classified as a mild cold wave. Temperatures between 6.1 and 8 degrees Celsius indicate a moderate cold wave, while temperatures between 4.1 and 6 degrees Celsius are considered a severe cold wave. If the temperature falls below 4 degrees Celsius, it is termed an extreme cold wave.
Temperatures may fall further Friday
In its long-range forecast issued at the beginning of the month, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said that five cold waves may affect the country this month, including one severe cold wave.
Since the start of January, various parts of the country have been experiencing cold wave conditions. Although the cold wave had eased over the past four days, its coverage expanded again today.
BMD meteorologist Md Tariful Newaz Kabir told Prothom Alo today that temperatures may drop again tomorrow, Friday, particularly in the Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions in the north, as well as in parts of the Khulna division. Overall, temperatures across the country are likely to decline slightly.
In Dhaka, the lowest temperature recorded today was 16 degrees Celsius, down slightly from 16.2 degrees Celsius yesterday.