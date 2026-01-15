Cold wave spreads to more areas, lowest temperature drops to 7.5°C

The meteorological department had forecast that temperatures might fall slightly across the country starting today, Thursday, with the cold wave spreading to more areas.

As predicted, cold wave conditions are now prevailing in three districts today compared to just one district on Wednesday.

The country’s lowest temperature has also dropped compared to the previous day. According to the weather office, temperatures may fall a bit further tomorrow, Friday—particularly in the northern districts. In the capital, however, temperatures have declined only marginally.

Today, the lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 7.5 degrees Celsius in Tetulia of the northern district of Panchagarh.

On Wednesday, the lowest temperature, 8 degrees Celsius, was also recorded in Tetulia. In fact, Tetulia has been recording the country’s lowest temperature for the past eight days.