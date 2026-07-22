5 consecutive days of rain forecast across Bangladesh
Light rain began in the capital, Dhaka, at around 11:30 am today, Wednesday. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast that rain may continue across the country, including Dhaka, for the next five days.
In its weather forecast issued at around 9:00 am today, Wednesday, the BMD said that Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at most places today.
Similar conditions may also occur in many areas of Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions.
In addition, some parts of Barishal and Chattogram divisions may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Day and night temperatures are expected to remain almost unchanged across the country.
According to the forecast for Thursday, most places in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, as well as many areas of Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.
Some places in Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Daytime temperatures may fall slightly across the country, while night-time temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged.
For Friday, the BMD has forecast rainfall in all eight divisions. Most places in Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, along with many areas of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall. Some parts of the country may also experience moderately heavy to heavy rainfall.
The forecast for Saturday indicates moderate rainfall in many areas of Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions, as well as in some areas of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Chattogram divisions. Some parts of the country may receive moderately heavy to heavy rainfall.
According to the forecast for the fifth day, Sunday, many areas of Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions, along with some parts of Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Chattogram divisions, are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall. Moderately heavy to heavy rainfall may also occur in some parts of the country.