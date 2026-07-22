5 consecutive days of rain forecast across Bangladesh

Light rain began in the capital, Dhaka, at around 11:30 am today, Wednesday. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast that rain may continue across the country, including Dhaka, for the next five days.

In its weather forecast issued at around 9:00 am today, Wednesday, the BMD said that Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at most places today.

Similar conditions may also occur in many areas of Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions.