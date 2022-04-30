Environment

Rain, hailstorm likely in parts of country

Prothom Alo English Desk
A rickshaw puller pulls rickshaw amid rain in Dhaka
Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast rain or thunder showers in different parts of the country including Dhaka in the next 24 hours commencing 9.00am, reports UNB.

“Rain/thunder showers accompanied by intense lightning flashes and temporary gusty/squally wind is likely at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh & Sylhet divisions,” said a Met office bulletin.

Rain may occur at one or two places over Khulna, Barishal & Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places, it added.

Mild heat waves are sweeping over different parts of the country including Tangail, Gopalgonj, Faridpur, Madaripur, Rangamati, Rajshahi & Pabna.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain unchanged over the country.

