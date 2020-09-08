Rain likely to continue: Meteorological office

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Tuesday forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers for parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9:00am, UNB reports.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Khulna and Barishal divisions,” a bulletin said this morning.