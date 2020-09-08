Rain likely to continue: Meteorological office

Prothom Alo English Desk
Rain likely over parts of the country
Rain likely over parts of the country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Tuesday forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers for parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9:00am, UNB reports.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Khulna and Barishal divisions,” a bulletin said this morning.

Advertisement

Northern parts of the country could see moderately heavy to heavy falls.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged all over the country, the weather office said.

Country’s maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 35.8 degrees Celsius in Patuakhali.

The maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6:00am Tuesday was recorded 174 millimetres (mm) at Tetulia.

More News

Amazon animal rescue brings hope from blazes great and small

A recovered anteater is released in Amazon forest after receiving veterinary treatment by a veterinarian of the state environmental police Marcelo Andreani and the owner of the veterinary clinic Clinidog Carlos Henrique, near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, 19 August 2020.

Rain likely

Representational image

Dozens of hippos stuck in dried-up water hole in Namibia

Dozens of hippos stuck in dried-up water hole in Namibia

With songs and sedation, experts aim to rescue elephant in Pakistan

Frank Goeritz (L), head of the veterinary service at Leibniz Institute for zoo and wildlife research in Berlin, and Amir Khalil, head of project development at FOUR PAWS International, take blood sample of Kaavan, an elephant at the Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad, Pakistan, 4 September 2020.