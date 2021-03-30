Rain, thundershowers likely over country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Tuesday predicted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind at some places of the country in the next 24 hours ending at 9:00am Wednesday.
“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Sylhet division and at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rangpur and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country,” said a Met office bulletin issued on Tuesday.
Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, it added.
Country’s maximum temperature on Monday was recorded by 37.0 degree Celsius at Rangamati of Chattogram division and today’s minimum temperature was recorded by 17.9 degree Celsius at Tetulia of Rangpur division.
The sun sets at 6.14pm on Tuesday and rises at 05.52am on Wednesday in the capital.