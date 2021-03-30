Rain, thundershowers likely over country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Tuesday predicted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind at some places of the country in the next 24 hours ending at 9:00am Wednesday.

“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Sylhet division and at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rangpur and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country,” said a Met office bulletin issued on Tuesday.