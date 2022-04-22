Environment

Rain to continue till night

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
People going Eid-shopping drenched in the rain
File photo

This is the nature of Bangladesh’s weather during April. Dark clouds replace a sunny sky within moments.

Today, Friday, the sun shone brightly over the central region of the country including capital Dhaka since morning. The weather was very humid.

After 2.45 pm it started raining in torrents along with gusts of wind all over the capital. Bangladesh Meteorological Department said there could be nor’weasters accompanied by hailstorms at some places.

The met office said that a ring of clouds is advancing towards Bangladesh.

Though the rain brought relief, people who went Eid-shopping on this weekend were drenched.

Shahinul Islam, a meteorologist of the meteorological department informed Prothom Alo, rain could continue till night with breaks.

