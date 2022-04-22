Rain to continue till night

Advertisement
After 2.45 pm it started raining in torrents along with gusts of wind all over the capital. Bangladesh Meteorological Department said there could be nor’weasters accompanied by hailstorms at some places.
The met office said that a ring of clouds is advancing towards Bangladesh.
Though the rain brought relief, people who went Eid-shopping on this weekend were drenched.
Shahinul Islam, a meteorologist of the meteorological department informed Prothom Alo, rain could continue till night with breaks.