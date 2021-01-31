Rare firethroat bird

Researchers know very little about the firethroat. The birds are said to breed in a region of China. They are seen in south-east Tibet, Myanmar and the haor areas of Bangladesh. Recently the bird was said to be found in the Sundarbans of Bangladesh and the northern region of Thailand. According to Birdlife International, currently there are 10,000 firethroats in the world.

The most rare species among the migratory grassbirds of Bangladesh, this bird is currently considered near to extinction.

It’s very difficult for this bird to stay without dense grass lands. The dense grass fields in Tanguar Hoar are perfect for the firebird.

*Simanto Dipu is a wildlife researcher. This feature appeared in the print edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Hasanul Banna