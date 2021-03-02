Rare Siberian rubythroat

I first caught the sight of the bird beside the Indian gooseberry bush at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University, Gazipur. But I couldn’t take the picture since I didn’t have the camera with me at that time.

Though I took pictures when the bird was sighted for the second time but I was not satisfied. So, I went to Arakul of South Kareniganj in Dhaka on a winter morning. But I was disheartened. Nothing was visible even a yard ahead. Fig had enshrouded the place.

Despite this, I continued to walk through the fog. The sun shone after two hours of waiting. And the bird also appeared. It was wagging its tail merrily standing on the waste dump area near the turkey farm. Where would it go now? And I kept taking pictures ecstatically.