Renewable energy powers ahead in 2020: Report

Renewable energy grew at its fastest rate in two decades, driven primarily by gains in China and wind power, the International Energy Agency said in a report on 11 May.

Around 280 gigawatts (GW) of electricity production capacity was added last year, a 45-percent increase from the amount added in 2019, according to the IEA.

That was the biggest gain since 1999, and equivalent to total power production capacity in the 10 Southeast Asian nations in the ASEAN trade bloc.

"The increase in 2020 is set to become the 'new normal', with about 270 GW of renewable capacity on course to be added in 2021 and almost 280 GW in 2022" the IEA said, as nations step up their shift to renewable energy production to meet their obligations to reduce production of greenhouse gasses.