Rescued crocodile released back in Sundarbans river

The Forest Department on Tuesday rescued a saltwater crocodile from a pond in Rampal of Bagerhat and released it back into the wild in the Sundarbans, reports UNB.

Azad Kabir, an officer-in-charge of the Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Centre in the eastern part of the Sundarbans, said they rescued the crocodile from a pond in Srirambha village in Rampal after being informed through Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar.