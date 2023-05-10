Depression over southeast Bay intensifies into deep depression

The depression over southeast Bay and the adjoining area has intensified into a deep depression, reports news agency UNB.

The deep depression was centred about 1550 km south of Chattogram port, 1470 km south of Cox’s Bazar port, 1550 km south-southeast of Mongla port and 1505 km south-southeast of Payra port at 6:00 am on Wednesday, says the special bulletin no. 2 of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.