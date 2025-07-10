Environment

Heavy rainfall likely in 5 divisions

BSS
Dhaka
Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted heavy rainfall in five divisions in the next 24 hours commencing 10:00 am today, Thursday.

“Due to active Southwest Monsoon, heavy (44-88mm/ 2-4hrs) to very heavy (over 88mm/ 24hrs) rainfall is likely to occur at places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal & Chattogram divisions during next 24 hours commencing 10:00 am today,” said a heavy rainfall warning issued by Storm Warning Center of the department this morning.

Due to very heavy rainfall, landslide may occur at places over the hilly regions of Chattogram division, the warning added.

