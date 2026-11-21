Severe Cyclone Akvan, which formed over the Bay of Bengal, has weakened further from a depression into a well-marked low-pressure area. Under its influence, rain fell in different parts of the country, including the capital, until Friday. Rain may continue in some parts of the country today, Saturday.

However, rainfall is expected to ease in the capital and several other areas. The sun may also appear in Dhaka, according to meteorologists at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department. Rain may continue today in some areas between Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, parts of Mymensingh division and coastal regions.