Cyclone Akvan weakens, how much rain is likely today
Severe Cyclone Akvan, which formed over the Bay of Bengal, has weakened further from a depression into a well-marked low-pressure area. Under its influence, rain fell in different parts of the country, including the capital, until Friday. Rain may continue in some parts of the country today, Saturday.
However, rainfall is expected to ease in the capital and several other areas. The sun may also appear in Dhaka, according to meteorologists at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department. Rain may continue today in some areas between Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, parts of Mymensingh division and coastal regions.
In the latest 24-hour period, Cumilla recorded the country's highest rainfall of 101 millimetres. Until yesterday, the highest rainfall had been recorded in Jashore at 133 millimetres. Dhaka received 22 millimetres of rain in the latest 24-hour period, compared with 19 millimetres the previous day.
Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Islam told Prothom Alo this morning that the cyclone had weakened considerably and had now become a well-marked low-pressure area. As a result, rainfall across the country may decrease significantly today.
Severe Cyclone Akvan made landfall near Gopalnagar on India's Odisha coast at around 9:30am Bangladesh time yesterday. However, the cyclone had weakened considerably even before making landfall. Its intensity continued to decrease as time passed.
Nazmul Islam said rain may occur today in coastal areas and some parts of Mymensingh and Rajshahi divisions. Although the sky may remain cloudy in the capital, the sun may appear occasionally.