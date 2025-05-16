Light to moderate rain forecast in parts of country

Some places of Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions may experience moderately heavy to heavy rainfall, said the BMD bulletin.

A trough of westerly low lies from West Bengal to the North Bay across the southwestern part of Bangladesh.

Day and night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged across the country.

Meanwhile, a mild heatwave is currently sweeping over Khulna division and the districts of Noakhali, Feni, Patuakhali, Cox’s Bazar, Lakshmipur, and Bandarban and it may subside in some areas.