Light to moderate rain forecast in parts of country
Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecasted on Friday light to moderate rain or thundershowers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty winds across various parts of the country over the next 24 hours.
Light to moderate rain or thundershowers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty winds are likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions.
Some places of Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions may experience moderately heavy to heavy rainfall, said the BMD bulletin.
A trough of westerly low lies from West Bengal to the North Bay across the southwestern part of Bangladesh.
Day and night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged across the country.
Meanwhile, a mild heatwave is currently sweeping over Khulna division and the districts of Noakhali, Feni, Patuakhali, Cox’s Bazar, Lakshmipur, and Bandarban and it may subside in some areas.
The country’s maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded 37.6 degrees Celsius jointly at Satkhira and Jashore while the minimum temperature today was recorded at 22.0 degrees Celsius at Dimla under Rangpur division.
Jashore recorded the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours, measuring 54 millimeters until 6:00 am today.