Shaken by fracking quakes, Texas is forced to act

“You get used to it. The walls shake,” says Sam, a resident of Midland, a town in west Texas where hydraulic fracturing for oil and gas -- known as “fracking” -- is causing more and more earthquakes.

“Then another tremor comes a second later, like a truck passing nearby,” said the 44-year-old, who did not wish to disclose his last name.

Echoing his words, three quakes rocked the ground in just one day on 4 February.