Signal 3 for maritime ports as depression intensifies

Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.
The meteorological office advised all fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.
They were also advised not to venture into the deep sea.
Besides, the low lying coastal areas of Bagerhat, Khulna, Satkhira, Chattogram, Jhalakathi, Bhola, Barishal, Patuakhali, Barguna, Bhola, and Laximpur are likely to be inundated by wind-driven surge of 2-3 feet above the normal astronomical tide.