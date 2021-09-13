Environment

Signal 3 for maritime ports as depression intensifies

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been directed to keep hoisted local cautionary signal no. 3 as the depression over Northwest Bay and adjoining Odisha coast intensified further into a deep depression and moved West-Northwestwards, said a meteorological office bulletin on Monday .

It is likely to move in a west and north-western direction further, it said.

Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

The meteorological office advised all fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.

They were also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

Besides, the low lying coastal areas of Bagerhat, Khulna, Satkhira, Chattogram, Jhalakathi, Bhola, Barishal, Patuakhali, Barguna, Bhola, and Laximpur are likely to be inundated by wind-driven surge of 2-3 feet above the normal astronomical tide.

