Heavy rain likely in some places of six divisions
Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in some places across six divisions of the country today, Saturday. Rainfall may increase slightly compared to yesterday, Friday. However, the Meteorological Department has said that rain may decrease again tomorrow, Sunday.
According to sources at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, rainfall is likely to increase again on Monday and Tuesday.
In the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall in the country was recorded in Dhaka at 51 millimeters. Additionally, 43 millimeters of rain was recorded in Rajarhat, Kurigram.
Meteorologist Md Tariful Newaz Kabir told Prothom Alo last night that rainfall may continue today due to cloud formations within the country. Among them, some areas in the divisions of Mymensingh, Sylhet, Barishal, Khulna, Chattogram, and Rangpur may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Rainfall between 44 millimeters and 88 millimeters is considered heavy rainfall, while rainfall exceeding 88 millimeters is classified as very heavy rainfall.
After more than a week of heatwave, rain began in different parts of the country last Sunday. Following a two-day break, rainfall increased again from Tuesday. In some areas, rainfall exceeded 100 millimeters. For example, 121 millimeters of rain was recorded in Khepupara, Patuakhali. Continuous rainfall and upstream water flow have caused water levels in several rivers, especially in the northeastern region, to rise.
Meteorologist Md Tariful Newaz Kabir said that comparatively less rainfall may occur today in Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions. In the capital, there may be light rain around noon.