Struck by Amazon fires, Brazilians want greater environmental protection

More than three-quarters of Brazilians think Amazon rainforest fires have hurt the country's image - and that environmental protection should become a priority for the country, even at an economic cost, a new survey has found.

The study on climate change views, organized by Brazil's Institute of Technology and Society and the US-based Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, found younger Brazilians in particular see global warming as a major threat to their lives now, as well as in the future.

But such views are so far having little impact on Brazil's politics or on elections, said Marcello Brito, co-facilitator of the Brazilian Climate, Forests and Agriculture Coalition, which promotes a low-carbon economy in the country.