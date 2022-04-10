Study finds how plants protect themselves from pathogens in rain

These findings could contribute to the development of methods to protect plants from infectious diseases caused by rain.

Plants have their own immune system, just like humans and other multicellular organisms. When plants detect pathogens, they express immune-related genes to prevent themselves from being infected. Raindrops contain pathogens, such as bacteria, filamentous fungi, and viruses, and thus can cause disease in plants.

With this in mind, the researchers hypothesised that plants could recognise rain as a risk factor for disease and react to protect themselves from this risk in some way.

To find out how plants respond to rain, a research team led by Professor Yasuomi Tada and Assistant Professor Mika Nomoto of Nagoya University conducted a study using Arabidopsis thaliana seedlings. The team began by conducting RNA sequencing analyses to examine which genes are expressed in the leaves when they are exposed to rain.