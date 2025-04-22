Dhaka residents breathe clean air for only 31 days in 9 yrs

Residents of Dhaka have inhaled clean air for just 31 days out of a total of 3,114 days in the past nine years, according to data analysed by the Centre for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS).

During the nine years, the air quality was classified as unhealthy for 853 days, while it was very unhealthy for 635 days and hazardous for 93 days.

The CAPS released these findings at a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Tuesday, in collaboration with the Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA).