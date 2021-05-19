Super Cyclone ‘Yash’ might hit Sundarbans between 23-25 May

The Regional Meteorological Department of India has predicted that Super Cyclone ‘Yash’ is likely to make landfall in Sundarbans areas between 23 and 25 May and possibly move towards Bangladesh.

The met department warned that the ferocity of the cyclonic Storm named by Oman might equal that of ‘Amphan’ that devastated Kolkata and adjoining areas on 19 May last year during the lockdown.

Though the meteorological department is not sure about the direction and the speed of the wind but they said that a low depression has been formed in the East Central Bay and its adjoining areas and as it is increasing in strength every day it might take the shape of a ‘Super Cyclone’ before making landfall by the end of the week.