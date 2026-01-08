Investment proposals coming to country’s potential carbon market

Six organisations have proposed signing memorandums of understanding with the Department of Forest for afforestation. These are Eco-Social Solutions, Value Nature Venture, Bangladesh Bondhu Foundation, Arannayk Foundation, Mati Organic Limited, and the Institute of Water Modelling.

Japanese company Mitsui wants to implement a project in the agricultural sector on 250,000 hectares of land to stop excessive water use through the Alternate Wetting and Drying method. Using this method, production can be increased by 10 per cent with less water, and methane gas emissions can be reduced. On the other hand, Sumitomo wants to reduce methane emissions by stopping leakages in gas lines. In addition, Australia’s ATEC and Korea’s EWC want to implement projects to increase the use of clean cooking stoves as an alternative to gas used for cooking.

The Department of Forest said that due to its coastal afforestation, 116,000 hectares of new land will be created within five years in addition to Bangladesh’s existing land. Interested companies will be able to take advantage of carbon trading through afforestation on these new coastal lands.

When contacted, Deputy Chief Conservator of Forests (Planning) Rakibul Hasan told Prothom Alo that several companies have shown interest in investing in carbon trading. They want to engage in carbon trading through afforestation. The investment will be made under two models—one is direct investment, and the other is investment through public-private partnership (PPP).