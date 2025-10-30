Chengi - The ‘lifeline’ of Khagrachhari choking from encroachment, pollution

The Chengi River is often called the lifeline of the hill district Khagrachhari. Flowing down from the hills, the river is not just a symbol of natural beauty—it is deeply entwined with the culture, economy, and daily life of the local people. Every year, the local ethnic communities start their New Year celebrations by floating flowers on this river.

Like other rivers across the country, this hilly river too has fallen prey to encroachers. In the district town and elsewhere, people have occupied parts of the riverbanks to build houses and shops. Many of them had lost their homes to river erosion in other parts of the country and took refuge here, erecting makeshift dwellings.

A rubber dam has also been installed in the river. During the dry season, temporary embankments are put up at various points to withdraw water for irrigation.

As a result, silt deposits are steadily filling up the river, reducing its depth and water-carrying capacity. The intensity of floods and erosion has increased sharply in recent years.

Alongside encroachment and erosion, pollution has become another serious concern. Although a project was taken up to dredge the river and control erosion, the contractor abandoned the work halfway.

Just like the main river, the disctict town’s principal canal is also in dire straits due to encroachment and pollution. Influential locals and even government agencies have constructed markets, residential buildings, and hotels by occupying portions of the “Khagrachhari Canal.” These structures have narrowed the canal, obstructing water flow, and causing severe waterlogging whenever it rains.

Nature has begun to retaliate for such abuse. Last year, the hill district witnessed one of the worst floods in living memory. The district town and surrounding upazilas were completely submerged.

River researchers warn that if such negligence continues, the situation could worsen. They note that the Chengi is one of the main sources feeding Kaptai Lake—the country’s largest reservoir. If Chengi dries up, fish production in Kaptai Lake will decline, and electricity generation could also be affected. Hence, they urge urgent and effective action to protect the river.

According to district administration data, the Chengi originates in Panchhari, flows through Khagrachhari sadar and Mahalchhari, and merges with Kaptai Lake in Naniarchar upazila of Rangamati. The river is 97 kilometers long.

The Khagrachhari canal, which starts from the eastern hills of the district and flows into the Chengi, is 8.5 kilometres long, varying in width from 15 to 40 meters. Around 300,000 to 350,000 people live in the upazilas through which the Chengi flows.