11 low-height bridges ‘killing’ rivers in Jashore

After the Bhairab river, 11 low-height bridges are being constructed on seven other rivers in Jashore. Vessel movement under these bridges could be disrupted during the monsoon due to low height. Two government agencies are constructing these bridges without any clearance from the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA).

Earlier, a total of 51 unplanned bridges and culverts were constructed on the Bhairab river. Prothom Alo ran a report on this on 15 July 2021.

As per the rule, the height of the bridge should be 16 feet and 25 feet from beneath the girder of the bridge to water level for some of these seven rivers. However, the height of the 11 bridges, which are being constructed on these seven rivers, ranges from 4.59 feet to 11.50 feet.