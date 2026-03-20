Rain likely across the country on Eid day

Rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind and lightning flashes is likely to occur at a few places at all eight divisions tomorrow, Saturday.

Met office said hail storm may also lash few places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged across the country, met office said in its weather bulletin.