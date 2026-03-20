Rain likely across the country on Eid day
Rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind and lightning flashes is likely to occur at a few places at all eight divisions tomorrow, Saturday.
Met office said hail storm may also lash few places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.
Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged across the country, met office said in its weather bulletin.
Met office recorded highest 33mm rainfall in Madaripur in the last 24 hours till 6pm today.
The maximum 33.1 degree Celsius temperature was recorded at Teknaf in Chattogram division and minimum 19 degrees Celsius at Syedpur and Rajarhat in Rangpur division today.