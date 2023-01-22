Mass crab deaths leave British experts baffled

A panel of experts investigating the unexplained deaths of thousands of crabs and lobsters along England's shoreline over the last two years has failed to identify a single clear cause for them.

Dead and dying crabs and lobsters began washing up en masse at beaches in the Teesside region of northeast England in October 2021, drawing national attention as local fishing communities suffered and some feared a mass poisoning linked to the area's industrial past.

Fishing groups said decades-old toxic chemicals could have been released by dredging activity and were sceptical of an initial investigation by the environment department which suggested the deaths were likely caused by a natural but devastating algal bloom.