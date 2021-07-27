Tropical storm nears Japan, disrupting Tokyo Olympics

A tropical storm churned towards Japan and the Olympic Games on Tuesday, whipping up welcome waves for surfing medal hopefuls but disrupting other events with rain and strong winds.

Olympic organisers have rescheduled rowing and archery over concerns about high winds from tropical storm Nepartak, which is packing gusts of up to 108 kilometres an hour.

The storm, currently around 190 kilometres east of Choshi city, was originally headed for Tokyo, but has shifted north and is now expected to make landfall around the Miyagi region early on Wednesday.