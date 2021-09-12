Typhoon drenches Taiwan but spares island a direct hit

Typhoon Chanthu unleashed powerful winds and heavy rain on eastern Taiwan Sunday, disrupting travel links and cutting electricity to some homes but sparing the island a direct hit.

Downgraded from a super typhoon since its rapid formation last week, the outer edges of Chanthu pounded the eastern coastline. But the centre of the storm remained out to sea as it moved north, the central weather bureau said.

The eastern regions of Hualien and Taitung have received some 200 millimetres (8 inches) of rain so far, the bureau added. Waves of up to seven metres were recorded on Orchid Island off Taiwan’s eastern coast.

A total of 159 domestic and international flights have been cancelled due to the typhoon, the central emergency operation centre said. All ferry services to offshore islands were also suspended, along with some train routes.