1.3 million trees in the capital, finds survey

Despite raid erection of buildings and new structures fills up Dhaka city, trees still remain in certain areas. According to a tree survey conducted by the Bangladesh Forest Department and the US Forest Service, around 1.3 million large and small trees still survive in 306 square kilometers of within Dhaka city.

This is Dhaka’s first-ever comprehensive tree survey, titled ‘Urban Tree Inventory of Dhaka City’. The findings show that tree density is higher in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) area, with an average of 15 trees per hectare, compared to about 7 in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) area.

Tree cover makes up 10.8 per cent of DSCC and 10.5 per cent of DNCC. The report compares this with other global cities: Toronto has about 27 per cent tree cover, Atlanta 37 per cent, and New York nearly 21 per cent.

Dhaka has one tree for every seven residents. These trees absorb around 538 tons of pollutants annually, including particulate matter, nitrogen oxide, and carbon dioxide, while producing about 53,500 tons of oxygen each year. The total estimated financial value of Dhaka's trees is about Tk 1.06 billion (approximately USD 10 million).

Md Zahir Iqbal, Deputy Conservator of Forests, who was involved in the research, told Prothom Alo, “Until now, data on tree cover in Dhaka varied greatly. This research gives us a complete picture of the city’s trees—their type, species, density, and distribution.”

He added that full knowledge about urban greenery is essential if policymakers are to prioritise it in urban planning. This study will help guide green-conscious decisions.