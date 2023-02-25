Worst-ever February rainforest data for Brazilian Amazon

The INPE report included data only up to 17 February, but was already an increase from the previous worst February, in 2022, when far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro was still in office.

Last month, Amazon deforestation was down 61 percent from a year earlier, according to the same source.

But experts warned at the time it was premature to talk of a "reversal" of the deforestation trend, partly because some forest loss may have been unobserved due to heavy cloud cover.

The February increase may partly reflect forest losses that were unobserved in January, WWF Brazil expert Daniel Silva told AFP.