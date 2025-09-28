Dead Irrawaddy dolphin washed ashore again at Kuakata beach
A seven-foot-long dead Irrawaddy dolphin has washed ashore once again at Kuakata beach in Patuakhali, just a week apart from the last incident.
The dolphin was carried in by the tide and got stranded at Gangamati beach on Sunday morning.
Local resident Md Jamal Hossain was the first to spot the dolphin. He later informed the Forest Department and members of the Coastal Environmental Protection Movement.
Earlier, on 20 September, another dead dolphin was found washed ashore in the same area by the tide. So far this year, a total of 11 dead dolphins have washed up and become stranded along the beach.
KM Bachchu, the coordinator of the Coastal Environmental Protection Movement, said the dolphin's entire body had lost its skin, had started decomposing, and was emitting a foul odour. It is believed that the dolphin died two to three days ago.
Professor Md Sazedul Haque at the Fisheries Technology Department at Patuakhali Science and Technology University said, "Some say it got caught in a fishing net, others believe it was hit by a ship, and some suspect microplastics—any of these could be possible causes of death. However, without scientific testing, it’s not possible to confirm the exact cause."
Abdur Razzak, the Kuakata Beat Officer of the Forest Department, said, “Dead dolphins are being found every few days. We received news of this dolphin washing ashore, and have sent our team to bury it as quickly as possible.”