Dead Irrawaddy dolphin washed ashore again at Kuakata beach

A seven-foot-long dead Irrawaddy dolphin has washed ashore once again at Kuakata beach in Patuakhali, just a week apart from the last incident.

The dolphin was carried in by the tide and got stranded at Gangamati beach on Sunday morning.

Local resident Md Jamal Hossain was the first to spot the dolphin. He later informed the Forest Department and members of the Coastal Environmental Protection Movement.

Earlier, on 20 September, another dead dolphin was found washed ashore in the same area by the tide. So far this year, a total of 11 dead dolphins have washed up and become stranded along the beach.