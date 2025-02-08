Botanical gardens to be declared reserved sites: Adviser Rizwana

Environment, forest, and climate change adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan on Friday said botanical gardens were not merely recreational venues; they are major hubs for nature conservation.

"The government is committed to transforming these gardens into conservation sites, and any effective proposals in this regard will receive due consideration," she as the chief guest told the Annual Botanical Conference 2024 hosted by Jahangirnagar University.

Joining the event virtually from her Dhaka residence, she highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to protect endangered forest areas, including hilly and coastal forests.

However, the adviser said that while efforts are being made to regulate tourism for conservation, various challenges have emerged.

She stressed the need for evicting encroachments and ensuring reforestation in degraded forest areas.

"If deforestation occurs due to any development project, immediate afforestation measures must be implemented as an alternative," she added.