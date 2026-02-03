Earthquake felt in southwest Bangladesh, epicentre in Satkhira
A mild earthquake was felt across parts of southwest Bangladesh early Tuesday, according to the earthquake monitoring centre of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).
The tremor occurred at 4:36:46 am. The BMD said the epicentre was located in Kalaroa upazila of the coastal district of Satkhira, approximately 175 kilometres southwest of Dhaka. The earthquake measured 4.1 on the Richter scale.
The meteorological department described the tremor as “minor”.
Rubaiyat Kabir, in-charge of the earthquake monitoring centre at the BMD, told Prothom Alo that the affected area is considered a low-risk zone.
“The earthquake was mild in nature. Tremors have been recorded in this area before. There is no cause for concern,” he said.