Toll from Italy storms rises to 11

The toll from storms that drenched Italy and sparked major flooding in the centre of the country has risen to 11, with two people still missing, authorities said on Saturday.

The storms hit on Thursday evening, with more than 400 millimetres (16 inches) of rain falling in some places in just a few hours.

"Searches are ongoing for the two missing," said a statement from police in Ancona. Local press reports said the two were an eight-year-old child and a 56-year-old woman.