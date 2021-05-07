US, UK fund for reduction of Dhaka’s river pollution

The USA and the UK have cofounded an advocacy project with the Dhaka north and south city corporations to reduce river pollution in Dhaka district, reports BSS.

The new anti-pollution advocacy project called “Promoting Democratic Governance and Collective Advocacy for Environmental Protection in Dhaka City,” was developed by Water keepers Bangladesh Consortium and in collaboration with Counterpart International.

The project, co-funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the UK’s Foreign Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO), designed to advocate for clean Dhaka rivers, a press release said here today.