Fixing food could produce trillions in annual benefits: report

The ways food is produced and consumed across the world is racking up hidden costs in health impacts and environmental damage amounting to some 12 per cent of world GDP a year, according to a new report Monday.

In the research, a consortium of scientists and economists found that transforming food systems across the world could prevent 174 million premature deaths, help the world meet its climate goals, and provide economic benefits of $5 trillion to $10 trillion.

While intensive food production has helped to feed a global population that has doubled since the 1970s, the report found that this has come with a growing burden on people and the planet.