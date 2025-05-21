Reserved forest razed after being leased in Cox’s Bazar

Just three kilometers to the right from Khutakhali Bazar on the Chattogram–Cox’s Bazar highway lies the Madhushia Garjan Forest. The clear waters of the Khutakhali Canal flow beside it.

From a distance, the rows of garjan (dipterocarp) trees appear mesmerising, but up close, the reality is starkly different. The soil has eroded from around the roots of the trees. These trees could collapse at any time. As a result, the Madhushia Garjan Forest now faces serious threat.

Local residents say that sand extraction has caused the soil around the trees’ roots to erode, putting the garjan forest at risk.

Khutakhali Canal, located in Khutakhali union of Chakaria upazila, Cox’s Bazar, runs adjacent to the reserved forest area.

Kamal Hossain, a resident of Harikhola village, told Prothom Alo that a syndicate of around 50 people, including former union council member Mohammad Ali Liton and Saiful, are involved in sand extraction.