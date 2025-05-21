Reserved forest razed after being leased in Cox’s Bazar
Just three kilometers to the right from Khutakhali Bazar on the Chattogram–Cox’s Bazar highway lies the Madhushia Garjan Forest. The clear waters of the Khutakhali Canal flow beside it.
From a distance, the rows of garjan (dipterocarp) trees appear mesmerising, but up close, the reality is starkly different. The soil has eroded from around the roots of the trees. These trees could collapse at any time. As a result, the Madhushia Garjan Forest now faces serious threat.
Local residents say that sand extraction has caused the soil around the trees’ roots to erode, putting the garjan forest at risk.
Khutakhali Canal, located in Khutakhali union of Chakaria upazila, Cox’s Bazar, runs adjacent to the reserved forest area.
Kamal Hossain, a resident of Harikhola village, told Prothom Alo that a syndicate of around 50 people, including former union council member Mohammad Ali Liton and Saiful, are involved in sand extraction.
According to him, although the canal contains little sand, they have taken leases and are actually extracting sand from the forest. This sand extraction is gradually eroding the forest land.
To the north of Khutakhali Canal lies a protected forest under the forest department, and to the south, a reserved forest. After being suspended for nearly three years, a section of the canal was newly leased this month by the Cox's Bazar district administration.
According to Section 4(b) of the Sand and Soil Management Act 2023, sand or soil extraction is prohibited within one kilometer of any forest area.
During a field visit to the leased areas of Harikhola and Noarfari along the Khutakhali Canal on 12 May, two dredgers were found positioned for sand extraction.
Due to prolonged sand removal from the canal, the surrounding forest land on both sides has eroded and merged into the canal. Now, there is very little sand left to extract.
The canal has been leased in five separate segments. However, in violation of the law, sand is being extracted beyond the lease boundaries in every segment—from both the protected and reserved forests.
The piles of elephant dung scattered across the area indicate that this forest also serves as a migratory route for elephants.
Regarding the matter, Mohammad Ali Liton, a former member of the Khutakhali union parishad, told Prothom Alo: “When I had the lease, I extracted sand. That’s why the forest department filed a case against me. But I no longer extract sand, and I have never gone beyond the lease boundaries to do so.”
Forest department letter
On 18 March, the forest department sent a letter to the district administration, requesting that no lease be issued for the Khutakhali Canal, citing concerns over destruction of forest land, wildlife, and biodiversity.
The letter stated that the Madhushia Garjan Forest, adjacent hills, and afforestation projects on both the northern and southern banks of the canal had collapsed due to sand extraction.
It also mentioned that indiscriminate sand extraction is occurring beyond the five designated plots listed in the lease documents — encroaching into protected and reserved forest areas. As a result, wildlife such as elephants, porcupines, wild boars, jungle cats, civets, deer, and foxes are under threat.
Uncontrolled sand extraction has altered the canal’s course, pushing it into the forest boundary. This forest area is also part of the habitat of the endangered Asian wild elephant. If the lease proceeds, the forest, wildlife, biodiversity, and overall environment will be severely affected.
Previously, in 2022, following a writ petition filed by the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), the court suspended leasing of such canals to protect forests and biodiversity.
In compliance, the district administration halted canal leases from 2022 to 2024.
However, no officials from the Cox’s Bazar forest department agreed to speak with Prothom Alo regarding the matter.
Hamidul Haque, the new leaseholder of the Khutakhali Canal, told Prothom Alo on 15 May, “I have taken the lease, but have not formally taken possession yet.”
He claimed to be unaware of how sand extraction had previously harmed the forest, and asserted that there is no scope to act outside the law. “I will not extract sand beyond the leased boundaries,” he said.
When asked about the canal leasing, additional deputy commissioner (revenue) of Cox’s Bazar, Nizam Uddin Ahmed, told Prothom Alo, “Each sand quarry declared as such must be leased to generate revenue. The boundaries of each lease area, including plot numbers, are clearly marked in the lease documents.”
Asked whether the district administration monitors violations of lease boundaries, he said: “If lease terms are violated, we take necessary action.”
According to existing laws in the country, sand extraction is strictly prohibited within one kilometer of forests, important installations, or residential areas. The forest department has long been informing authorities of this through official letters.
When asked whether the district administration had taken any action based on these notifications, Nizam Uddin said that they act according to the law—but could not provide a specific example of such enforcement.
Professor Kamal Hossain at the Institute of Forestry and Environmental Sciences at the University of Chittagong, who has conducted long-term research in the forests of Cox’s Bazar, told Prothom Alo, “I’ve done research in forests like Fulchhari Rajghat and Madhushia. I saw the Madhushia forest being destroyed around 2020 due to sand extraction. There are powerful syndicates involved here.”
He added, “A lease is essentially a certificate. With it, they extract sand from nearby hills and forests. The sand here is not salty; it’s freshwater sand, which is more valuable. That’s why sand grabbers are so aggressive.”
Commenting that forests exist on soil, Kamal Hossain said, “As the soil erodes, no trees or plants will grow in the Madhushia forest. This level of destruction cannot be justified for such a small amount of revenue.”
He noted that this region is home to several elephants that migrate from Lama in Bandarban. These animals will suffer from the impacts of rampant sand extraction.