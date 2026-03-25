Rising temperatures may cause 24 additional deaths per 100,000 annually in Bangladesh: Study

Bangladesh is likely to see an additional 24 deaths per 100,000 people each year due to rising temperatures by 2050, says a new report on Wednesday that places Bangladesh among the 25 most affected countries globally for heat-related mortality.

The new report from the Climate Impact Lab finds that climate change is projected to increase these premature deaths and that more than 90 percent of them are slated to occur in low- and middle-income countries.

In Khulna, that number rises to 36 deaths per 100,000, exceeding the current death rate from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in the country, according to the report.

Dhaka is projected at 22 deaths per 100,000, Chittagong at 12, according to the report on the impact of rising temperatures on mortality underscores the need for targeted investments to help people and communities save lives.

The study is the first in a series to identify where and what climate adaptation investments will be most beneficial.

Record-breaking heat waves grab the headlines each summer because they cause tens of thousands of deaths.

The report underscores that targeted adaptation investments can substantially save lives, as temperature-related mortality will depend both on the direct impacts of a warming climate and on the investments that people and governments make to protect human health.