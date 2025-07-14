Magnitude 6.7 quake hits offshore eastern Indonesia: USGS

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck Monday off eastern Indonesia, the US Geological Survey said, but a monitor said there was no tsunami threat.

The quake struck at 12:49 pm Western Indonesia time (0549 GMT) and its epicentre was at a depth of 66 kilometres (40 miles) around 177 kilometres west of the city of Tual in the eastern Maluku province, USGS said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat, and Indonesia’s geophysics agency said in a social media post the quake “did not have the potential to cause a tsunami”.